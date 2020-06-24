Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Uzbekistan to launch fast-track border crossing with Kazakhstan

    24 June 2020, 14:02

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan is planning to launch fast-track border crossing service with Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Fast Track service implying to speed up travelling through Uzbekistan's international border crossings Gisht Koprik (Tashkent region) and Khairaton (Surxondaryo Region) will be effective 1 January 2021.

    A special room will be set up, where individuals on road vehicles will be able to pass passport and customs control in a fast-track manner.

    There will be VIP rooms for rest and leisure as well as rooms for mothers and children, canteens, commercial bank branches, and currency exchange machines for the convenience of travelers.

    Notably, Fast Track service is to be chargeable, with the chance to make prepayments 90 days in advance of the border crossing or via the mobile application.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region