Uzbekistan to host Turkic business, investment forum

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2019, 15:51
BAKU. KAZINFORM Turkiс Business and Investment Forum will be held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent on October 5, together with the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The initiative to organize the forum belongs to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, voiced during the 6th Summit of the Turkic Council in 2018 in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan).

This forum aims to create a platform to strengthen business ties between the business circles of the Turkic world, as well as to discuss the prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkic-speaking countries in the field of trade, investment and tourism. In addition to the official sessions, business meetings in B2B format will be held.

Presidents, chairmen of chambers of commerce and industry of member states, senior government representatives, businessmen plan to take part in the Forum. To date, about 300 businessmen from member countries of the Turkic Council have registered for participation.

On the occasion of the Forum, a meeting of the Board of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be held.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan).

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

In mid-September 2019, Uzbekistan joined the Turkic Council.

Turkic speaking states    Uzbekistan  
