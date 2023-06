Uzbekistan to host I Intl Investment Forum

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan is getting ready to host the I International Investment Forum in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The organizer of the event is the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

The forum is expected to become an exclusive event and gather as many as 1,500 chief executives of foreign and national companies, investors, exporters and foreign mass media.