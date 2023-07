TASHKENT. KAZINORM As per the Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan «On measures for further developing national art of Askiya and humor in the country», Uzbekistan will annually organize Good Mood (Khush Kayfiyat) national competition and evenings of Askiya masters and comedians, Kazinform learned from UZA.

Aimed at popualrizing the national art of Askiya (Uzbek verbal folk art) and humor globally, the Tabassum International Festival of Laughter will be held once every two years. Local tours of Askiya groups and comedians will be organized annually.