Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Uzbekistan to allow UAE residents to stay for 30 days without pre-entry visa

    31 December 2019, 15:11

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE residents can enter Uzbekistan for a period not exceeding 30 days without a pre-entry visa.

    The decision, which will come into effect on the 1st of January, 2020, was announced through a related decree signed by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, WAM reports.

    The decision stipulates that it is necessary to present a residency permit valid for at least 90 days upon entering Uzbekistan.

    Uzbekistan exempted UAE citizens holding diplomatic, private, and ordinary passports from requiring pre-entry visas in March.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Uzbekistan World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims