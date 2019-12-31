Uzbekistan to allow UAE residents to stay for 30 days without pre-entry visa

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE residents can enter Uzbekistan for a period not exceeding 30 days without a pre-entry visa.

The decision, which will come into effect on the 1st of January, 2020, was announced through a related decree signed by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, WAM reports.

The decision stipulates that it is necessary to present a residency permit valid for at least 90 days upon entering Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan exempted UAE citizens holding diplomatic, private, and ordinary passports from requiring pre-entry visas in March.



