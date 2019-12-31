Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Uzbekistan to allow UAE residents to stay for 30 days without pre-entry visa

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 December 2019, 15:11
Uzbekistan to allow UAE residents to stay for 30 days without pre-entry visa

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE residents can enter Uzbekistan for a period not exceeding 30 days without a pre-entry visa.

The decision, which will come into effect on the 1st of January, 2020, was announced through a related decree signed by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, WAM reports.

The decision stipulates that it is necessary to present a residency permit valid for at least 90 days upon entering Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan exempted UAE citizens holding diplomatic, private, and ordinary passports from requiring pre-entry visas in March.


Foreign policy    Uzbekistan   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul