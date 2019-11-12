Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Uzbekistan studies Kazakhstan-EU coop experience – Uzbek FM

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 November 2019, 10:29
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan studies the experience of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov has said it at a press conference held following the EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council's sitting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«While advancing on signing the new Agreement [The Extended Partnership Agreement with the EU – author], we, undoubtedly, study the experience of other countries who have earlier begun this process and successfully completed it. In particular, we will study Kazakhstan’s experience,» the Uzbek FM said and added that Uzbekistan would be grateful for cooperation in this issue.

According to him, such exchange of experience will be useful for Uzbekistan «from the viewpoint of strengthening its positions in cooperation with the European Union.»

Next year, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Brussels for discussing the signing of the new Extended Partnership Agreement with the EU, he noted.

Foreign policy    Uzbekistan  
