    Uzbekistan stops interregional traffic for all types of transport

    27 March 2020, 17:22

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Interregional traffic for all types of vehicles (cars, buses, air and railway transport) has been stopped in Uzbekistan from 10.00 a.m. on March 27, the press service of the republic's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, Kabar reports.

    The main purpose is to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety of the population.

    The exception is valid only for vehicles intended for cargo transportation.

    As of morning March 27, Uzbekistan has reported about 83 cases of coronavirus.

    The first case was revealed on March 15.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan
