Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Uzbekistan stops interregional traffic for all types of transport

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 March 2020, 17:22
Uzbekistan stops interregional traffic for all types of transport

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Interregional traffic for all types of vehicles (cars, buses, air and railway transport) has been stopped in Uzbekistan from 10.00 a.m. on March 27, the press service of the republic's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, Kabar reports.

The main purpose is to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety of the population.

The exception is valid only for vehicles intended for cargo transportation.

As of morning March 27, Uzbekistan has reported about 83 cases of coronavirus.

The first case was revealed on March 15.


Coronavirus   Kyrgyzstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed