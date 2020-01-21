Uzbekistan's new Senate accepts government resignation

Uzbekistan's newly-formed Senate, the upper chamber of the parliament, has approved Tanzila Narbayeva as chairwoman and accepted the government's resignation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the Senate's first session following the election of the deputies of the upper chamber early in January.

Tanzila Narbaeva was first elected as chairwoman of the Senate in June, 2019.

The Senate heard Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov's statement on the resignation of the cabinet before the newly-formed Oliy Majlis in accordance with Uzbek laws.

The approval of the prime minister, ministers and their deputies will be held on Jan. 21 at a joint meeting of the chambers of parliament.



