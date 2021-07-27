Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Uzbekistan registers an all-time high of new coronavirus cases in past day

    27 July 2021, 15:36

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan registered the largest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours over the entire pandemic period, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    «The highest daily COVID-19 caseload has been registered in our country since the start of the pandemic,» the Health Ministry reported in its Telegram channel.

    On July 26, Uzbekistan recorded 789 new coronavirus cases, it specified.

    The previous all-time high of COVID-19 cases was registered in Uzbekistan on August 1 last year when 774 coronavirus infections were identified.

    As of today, Uzbekistan has identified 125,784 new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, while 120,320 people have recovered from the illness, including 871 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

    Six coronavirus patients died in Uzbekistan in the past day, bringing fatalities to 845 since the start of the pandemic in the country, the Health Ministry reported.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Uzbekistan World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims