Uzbekistan registers an all-time high of new coronavirus cases in past day

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2021, 15:36
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan registered the largest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours over the entire pandemic period, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

«The highest daily COVID-19 caseload has been registered in our country since the start of the pandemic,» the Health Ministry reported in its Telegram channel.

On July 26, Uzbekistan recorded 789 new coronavirus cases, it specified.

The previous all-time high of COVID-19 cases was registered in Uzbekistan on August 1 last year when 774 coronavirus infections were identified.

As of today, Uzbekistan has identified 125,784 new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, while 120,320 people have recovered from the illness, including 871 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Six coronavirus patients died in Uzbekistan in the past day, bringing fatalities to 845 since the start of the pandemic in the country, the Health Ministry reported.


Coronavirus   Uzbekistan   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
