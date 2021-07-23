Go to the main site
    Uzbekistan Presidential campaign starts

    23 July 2021, 15:45

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan Central Election Commission hosted a meeting, during which the Presidential campaign was launched, UzA reports.

    According to the Central Election Commission, the event was attended by leaders of political parties, representatives of civil society institutions and the media.

    It was noted that the Central Election Commission designated October 24, 2021, as the day of elections for the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    The Presidential elections will be held in October following the amendments introduced on February 8 this year to Article 117 of the Constitution of Uzbekistan.

    Chairman of the Central Election Commission Zayniddin Nizamkhojayev emphasized that the elections will be held based on new national electoral legislation following generally recognized international standards, as well as democratic principles – openly and publicly.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Uzbekistan Elections
