    Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn

    12 June 2023, 13:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President of Uzbekistan extended his deepest condolences to the Head of State and people of Kazakhstan over the deadly forest fire in Abai region conveying words of sympathy and support to the bereaved families.

    The Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and cooperation between the nations and shared views on the current situation in the world.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the territory of the Batpayev forestry on some 0.3 hectares.

    14 foresters died in the wildfires in Abai region. 316 people were evacuated in the region to temporary shelters.

