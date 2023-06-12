Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 June 2023, 13:22
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President of Uzbekistan extended his deepest condolences to the Head of State and people of Kazakhstan over the deadly forest fire in Abai region conveying words of sympathy and support to the bereaved families.

The Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and cooperation between the nations and shared views on the current situation in the world.

As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the territory of the Batpayev forestry on some 0.3 hectares.

14 foresters died in the wildfires in Abai region. 316 people were evacuated in the region to temporary shelters.


President of Kazakhstan    Uzbekistan   Abai region   Wildfires  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts