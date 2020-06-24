Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Uzbekistan may resume air service with Kazakhstan in July-August

    24 June 2020, 16:01

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan is ready to consider the possibility of resuming flights with Kazakhstan in July-August the current year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In particular, proposals have been submitted to the special republican commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the resumption of regular flights with Turkey, Russia, the UAE and Kazakhstan within July-August.

    As it was previously reported, Kazakhstan is resuming air service with the countries with low risk up to the health situation. The first stage embraces South Korea, Japan, Georgia, Thailand and the People's Republic of China (flights to China have not yet been resumed due to the second wave of the disease). The second category includes Turkey. The third category of countries includes Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Iraq, USA, Czech Republic and other countries.

    On June 20 Kazakhstan resumed international flights to Turkey, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Transport
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region