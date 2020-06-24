Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Uzbekistan may resume air service with Kazakhstan in July-August

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 June 2020, 16:01
Uzbekistan may resume air service with Kazakhstan in July-August

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan is ready to consider the possibility of resuming flights with Kazakhstan in July-August the current year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, proposals have been submitted to the special republican commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the resumption of regular flights with Turkey, Russia, the UAE and Kazakhstan within July-August.

As it was previously reported, Kazakhstan is resuming air service with the countries with low risk up to the health situation. The first stage embraces South Korea, Japan, Georgia, Thailand and the People's Republic of China (flights to China have not yet been resumed due to the second wave of the disease). The second category includes Turkey. The third category of countries includes Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Iraq, USA, Czech Republic and other countries.

On June 20 Kazakhstan resumed international flights to Turkey, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%