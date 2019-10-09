Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    Uzbekistan may become observer in EAEU in 2020

    9 October 2019, 12:34

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The decision on Uzbekistan’s possible acquisition of observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be made next year, Trend reports citing Uzbek media, as stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Farit Mukhametshin following the results of a trip of senators to Tashkent.

    «As far as we understood from the conversations, apparently, the decision on Uzbekistan becoming an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union may be made next year,» he said.

    Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said that the Uzbek authorities are considering the issue.

    According to the first deputy chairman of the Senate of Parliament Sadyk Safayev, Uzbekistan will proceed only from its national interests when deciding on joining the EAEU.

    «The main leitmotif of studying the issue of joining any organization, including the EAEU, is the national interests of Uzbekistan. For us, the priority of national interests is an inviolable right,» Safayev said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Uzbekistan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published