Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Uzbekistan lifts Covid-19 related entry restrictions

    6 June 2022, 18:45

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Foreigners entering the Republic of Uzbekistan are exempt from Covid-19 PCR or express testing, provided that they can submit a valid vaccination passport, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Travelers who cannot provide any vaccination passport will have to submit a PCR test result with an electronic QR code or a negative antigen test.

    Children under 12 do not need either vaccination proof or a negative PCR/antigen test result.

    Uzbekistan imposed entry restrictions on January 15, 2022 to prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2 Omicrone variant.

    On March 16 the Uzbek authorities eased a number of quarantine restrictions at the checkpoints on the Uzbek-Kazakh and Uzbek-Tajik border.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Tourism Uzbekistan World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry