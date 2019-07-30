Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new railway division point

    30 July 2019, 12:28

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Syr-Darya Interstate Division Point is openedbetween Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Kabar has learned from UzA agency.

    Elbek Shamsiyev, headof the department of Tashkent Regional Railway Hub unitary enterprise saidtransit transportation of goods received by Kazakhstan to the CIS countries viaUzbekistan's railways will be ensured.

    «The opening of the point has laid the foundation forthe turnover of additional 3 pairs of goods trains per day, which will bringhuge economic benefits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,» he said.

    Until today, cargo clearance and train traffic fromUzbekistan has been carried out through the Keles and Karakalpakstan interstatedivision points.

    Uzbekistan is currently linked to neighboringcountries by rail through a total of 20 corridors, including Afghanistan,Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Transport Central Asia Economy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays