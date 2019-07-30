Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new railway division point

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Syr-Darya Interstate Division Point is openedbetween Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Kabar has learned from UzA agency.

Elbek Shamsiyev, headof the department of Tashkent Regional Railway Hub unitary enterprise saidtransit transportation of goods received by Kazakhstan to the CIS countries viaUzbekistan's railways will be ensured.

«The opening of the point has laid the foundation forthe turnover of additional 3 pairs of goods trains per day, which will bringhuge economic benefits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,» he said.

Until today, cargo clearance and train traffic fromUzbekistan has been carried out through the Keles and Karakalpakstan interstatedivision points.

Uzbekistan is currently linked to neighboringcountries by rail through a total of 20 corridors, including Afghanistan,Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.