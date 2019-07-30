Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new railway division point

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Syr-Darya Interstate Division Point is opened between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Kabar has learned from UzA agency.

Elbek Shamsiyev, head of the department of Tashkent Regional Railway Hub unitary enterprise said transit transportation of goods received by Kazakhstan to the CIS countries via Uzbekistan's railways will be ensured.

«The opening of the point has laid the foundation for the turnover of additional 3 pairs of goods trains per day, which will bring huge economic benefits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,» he said.

Until today, cargo clearance and train traffic from Uzbekistan has been carried out through the Keles and Karakalpakstan interstate division points.

Uzbekistan is currently linked to neighboring countries by rail through a total of 20 corridors, including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.