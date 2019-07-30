Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new railway division point

30 July 2019, 12:28
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new railway division point

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Syr-Darya Interstate Division Point is opened between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Kabar has learned from UzA agency.

Elbek Shamsiyev, head of the department of Tashkent Regional Railway Hub unitary enterprise said transit transportation of goods received by Kazakhstan to the CIS countries via Uzbekistan's railways will be ensured.

«The opening of the point has laid the foundation for the turnover of additional 3 pairs of goods trains per day, which will bring huge economic benefits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,» he said.

Until today, cargo clearance and train traffic from Uzbekistan has been carried out through the Keles and Karakalpakstan interstate division points.

Uzbekistan is currently linked to neighboring countries by rail through a total of 20 corridors, including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Transport   Central Asia   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published