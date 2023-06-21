Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Uzbekistan hosts Days of Kazakhstan Culture

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 June 2023, 08:55
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A gala concert by Roza Baglanova Qazaqconcert state organization opened the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Honored artists of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Alisher Karimov, Laureate of Daryn State Youth Prize Rukhiya Baidukenova, laureates of the republican and international contests Dinislambek Zhailaubay, Saltanat Mendigaliyeva, Didar Abdukhalyk as well as Gulder and Turan ensembles performed at the stage of Turkiston Palace in Tashkent.

Turan ethno-folk ensemble will perform today together with the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan conducted by Alibek Kabdurakhmanov.

The unique Folk & Symphony project of Turan ensemble, which combines a symphony orchestra and ancient Kazakh musical instruments, will be presented to the Tashkent audience for the first time.

photo

For 15 years, the ethno-folk ensemble Turan has repeatedly performed in the largest halls in the U.S., Germany, France and other countries, such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Zellerbach Hall. The creative team includes talented multi-instrumental musicians: Maksat Medeubek, Serik Nurmoldayev, Bauyrzhan Bekmukhanbetov, Yerzhigit Aliyev, Zhantu Dadaev, playing more than 30 folk instruments.

photo

The creative teams and soloists of Qazaqconcert will continue performing at the Nurafshon Samarkand Palace of Culture on June 22 and at the Concert Hall of Bukhara Youth Center.

The Festival of Kazakh Culture will end on June 23 with Abai Opera to be performed by the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre at the stage of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Uzbekistan.

photo
photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

Culture   Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
