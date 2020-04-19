Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Uzbekistan eyes to export textile products to Japanese market

    19 April 2020, 11:08

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's officials held negotiations with Masahiro Yagi, the president of Yagiharu Co., Ltd trading company, which were organized via a videoconference, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Tokyo.

    During the videoconference, the issues of supply of textile products to the Japanese market were discussed alongside options for exporting goods using different types of transportation, Trend reports.

    Masahiro Yagi praised the quality of the textile products manufactured in Uzbekistan and noted the existing demand for Uzbek products in the Japanese market. He also informed that the trial batch from the country was successfully delivered to Japan.

    Following the talks, an agreement was reached to continue joint work, including meeting via videoconference with participation of members of Uztextilprom Association.

    The parties also considered the possibility of Masahiro Yagi's visit to Uzbekistan in September 2021 to continue negotiations and discuss relevant agreements.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Industry Economy Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works
    Industrial output in Brazil down 0.6% in April
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays