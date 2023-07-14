Go to the main site
    Uzbekistan eyes to create major assembly plants for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    14 July 2023, 14:20

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan plans to establish major assembly plants for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Trend .

    This was announced during a visit by Olimkhon Rustamov, Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, to agricultural machinery enterprises in the Chirchik city of the Tashkent region.

    «In order to expand industrial cooperation, we are planning to establish large-scale assembly plants for agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Negotiations with partners are already in the final stage,» the ministry said.

    In January 2023, the unified project, the cluster of Tashkent Tractor Plant LLC, was launched. The total cost of the project amounted to $65 million. The annual production capacity of the plant is 15,000 units of agricultural machinery, with the total value of the produced goods reaching $165 million. It is expected to generate an annual net profit of $16.5 million.

    According to the data, the company exports its products to neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
