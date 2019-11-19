Uzbekistan expected to be efficient CIS chair in 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Uzbekistan will be an efficient chair of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2020, Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee told reporters, BelTA has learned.

«This will be the first time Uzbekistan will assume the CIS presidency. I have just returned from Tashkent where I met with Uzbekistan's president, foreign minister, the Security Council secretary. One of the topics under discussion were efforts to ensure Uzbekistan's efficient presidency,» Sergei Lebedev said.

In his words, Uzbekistan has planned about 70 important events for its CIS chairmanship. «I have got a feeling that the country's authorities take Uzbekistan's presidency very seriously. Uzbekistan is going to arrange a great number of events, like meetings of the heads of state and government, forums of people of culture and art, events for researchers, the CIS Economic Council. Many events will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,» he noted.

Sergei Lebedev added that Turkmenistan's presidency was fruitful. «The most important outcome of that presidency was the declaration on strategic economic cooperation in the CIS that was adopted upon the initiative of Turkmenistan. This is an important document that will shape economic cooperation between the CIS member states,» he said.

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Belarus Nasirdjan Yusupov noted that it is a great honor and responsibility for Uzbekistan to preside in the CIS. «Therefore, we have approached the development of the CIS presidency concept very earnestly. Its primary goal is promoting comprehensive cooperation between the CIS states. This pertains, first and foremost, to economy, culture, humanitarian field, science and research projects,» he noted.

Uzbekistan will host the first Forum of Regions of the CIS in 2020. «We should conduct it decently, because this is a priority avenue of cooperation as we seek to untap economic potential of our countries,» the ambassador said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.