    Uzbekistan, Cuba granted observer status at Eurasian Economic Union

    11 December 2020, 17:28

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan and Cuba have been granted observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 11 December, BelTA has learned.

    The EAEU Treaty stipulates that any state has the right to apply for the status of an observer state in the union. The decision is taken by the supreme council taking into account the interests of the integration and the objectives of the EAEU Treaty, BelTA reports.

    This status allows authorized representatives of the observer state to attend, at the invitation of the union, the meetings of the EAEU bodies, to get familiar with documents. It does not give the right to participate in decision-making. EAEU observer countries undertake to refrain from any actions that could harm the interests of the union.

    For the first time the status of observer state was granted to Moldova in May 2018.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Uzbekistan Eurasian Economic Union
