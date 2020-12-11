Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Uzbekistan, Cuba granted observer status at Eurasian Economic Union

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 December 2020, 17:28
Uzbekistan, Cuba granted observer status at Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan and Cuba have been granted observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 11 December, BelTA has learned.

The EAEU Treaty stipulates that any state has the right to apply for the status of an observer state in the union. The decision is taken by the supreme council taking into account the interests of the integration and the objectives of the EAEU Treaty, BelTA reports.

This status allows authorized representatives of the observer state to attend, at the invitation of the union, the meetings of the EAEU bodies, to get familiar with documents. It does not give the right to participate in decision-making. EAEU observer countries undertake to refrain from any actions that could harm the interests of the union.

For the first time the status of observer state was granted to Moldova in May 2018.


Uzbekistan   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region