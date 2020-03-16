Go to the main site
    Uzbekistan confirms another three coronavirus cases, total at four

    16 March 2020, 08:30

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - On March 15, the laboratory of the Institute of Virology detected the coronavirus COVID-19 in Uzbekistan citizen, who returned from France, Kazinform has learnt from UzA.

    An epidemiological investigation and preventive measures are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. Control is strengthened.

    According to the Ministry of Health, the clinic of the Republican Scientific Research Institute of Virology tested all family members who had contact with the patient.

    The results of the analysis showed that a coronavirus infection was detected in the son and daughter of the patient.

    In addition, today a coronavirus was also detected in a citizen of Uzbekistan, who arrived in the morning of March 15 by the flight No. 274 from Istanbul.

    Raushan Alzhanova

