Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Uzbekistan confirms another three coronavirus cases, total at four

16 March 2020, 08:30
Uzbekistan confirms another three coronavirus cases, total at four

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - On March 15, the laboratory of the Institute of Virology detected the coronavirus COVID-19 in Uzbekistan citizen, who returned from France, Kazinform has learnt from UzA.

An epidemiological investigation and preventive measures are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. Control is strengthened.

According to the Ministry of Health, the clinic of the Republican Scientific Research Institute of Virology tested all family members who had contact with the patient.

The results of the analysis showed that a coronavirus infection was detected in the son and daughter of the patient.

In addition, today a coronavirus was also detected in a citizen of Uzbekistan, who arrived in the morning of March 15 by the flight No. 274 from Istanbul.


Uzbekistan   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul