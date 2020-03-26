Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Uzbekistan building hospitals for coronavirus patients

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 March 2020, 18:08
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan is building hospitals to quarantine and treat those infected with coronavirus in Andijan, Navoi and Surkhandarya regions, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Health Ministry, Trend reports.

In total, about 10 hospitals will be built in the country for this purpose, the message said.

Earlier it was reported that three modern specialized medical facilities for quarantine will be put into operation in Tashkent.

According to the Ministry of Health, these are the buildings of the newly built Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital No. 3 (144 beds), Children's Cardio Rheumatology Clinical Hospital No. 4 (158 beds) in Chilanzar District, and their commissioning is scheduled for the coming months.

Work is also under way to transform the new building of the Tashkent Dental Institute in the Yashnabad district into a modern 250-bed medical facility. The building will be put into operation in May this year.

In addition, 55 hectares of land in the Yukorichirchiksky district of Tashkent province has been allocated for the construction of a quarantine facility, which will be built in a short time. Another large institution will be built in Zangiata district.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 21,300. Over 471,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 114,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.


