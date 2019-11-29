Go to the main site
    Uzbekistan becomes «Discovery of Year» by National Geographic Traveler

    29 November 2019, 14:36

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Russian edition of the US National Geographic Traveler magazine summed up the results of the annual National Geographic Traveler Awards 2019, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Russia.

    The publication annually holds a vote for the best tourist destinations among the most popular types of recreation. Winners are determined through online voting by readers of the magazine. This year, the competition was held from June 29 to October 31 in 24 major categories, Trend reports.

    According to the results of the online voting, where over 450,000 users took part, Uzbekistan became the winner in the «Discovery of the Year» nomination, gaining 40 percent of the total number of votes cast. Oman, Taiwan and Romania also fought for the championship in this category.

    The Discovery of the Year Award was solemnly presented to the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Russia Botirjon Asadov.

    Last year, in the National Geographic Traveler Awards contest, Uzbekistan won first place in the category «Gastronomic Tourism», having gained 34 percent of the votes of readers.

    The main topics of National Geographic Traveler Russia cover science, travel, nature and adventure.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

