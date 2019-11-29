Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Uzbekistan becomes «Discovery of Year» by National Geographic Traveler

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 November 2019, 14:36
Uzbekistan becomes «Discovery of Year» by National Geographic Traveler

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Russian edition of the US National Geographic Traveler magazine summed up the results of the annual National Geographic Traveler Awards 2019, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Russia.

The publication annually holds a vote for the best tourist destinations among the most popular types of recreation. Winners are determined through online voting by readers of the magazine. This year, the competition was held from June 29 to October 31 in 24 major categories, Trend reports.

According to the results of the online voting, where over 450,000 users took part, Uzbekistan became the winner in the «Discovery of the Year» nomination, gaining 40 percent of the total number of votes cast. Oman, Taiwan and Romania also fought for the championship in this category.

The Discovery of the Year Award was solemnly presented to the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Russia Botirjon Asadov.

Last year, in the National Geographic Traveler Awards contest, Uzbekistan won first place in the category «Gastronomic Tourism», having gained 34 percent of the votes of readers.

The main topics of National Geographic Traveler Russia cover science, travel, nature and adventure.

Tourism   Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims