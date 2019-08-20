Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Uzbekistan allows free float of currency

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 August 2019, 22:32
Uzbekistan allows free float of currency

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's Central Bank said on Tuesday it has decided to remove the limit on its exchange rate fluctuations, Xinhua reports.

«Yesterday, the Central Bank decided to cancel the maximum 5-percent deviation (cap) in the formation of the (Uzbekistani) sum rate. Now the rate will be formed by buyers and sellers. This is an objective economic necessity,» Central Bank Chairman Mamarizo Nurmuratov told a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank said in another statement that it will continue to closely monitor the domestic foreign exchange market and use market mechanisms to mitigate the impact of external shocks and to ensure the balance of key macroeconomic indicators.

«In particular, in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance, coordinated actions will be taken to curb credit and fiscal expansion leading to additional pressure on inflation and the exchange rate,» it said.

As part of the measures to further liberalize the foreign exchange market, commercial banks in the country will start selling foreign currency in cash, which was previously sold only using banks cards, according to the bank.

On Tuesday the sum's official rate fell 3.4 percent to 9384 per U.S. dollar.

Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul