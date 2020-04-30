Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Uzbekistan Airways prolongs suspension of its international flights

    30 April 2020, 14:50

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan Airways announced the cancellation of regular international flights until June 30, 2020, Trend reports.

    «Return of air tickets for canceled flights of Uzbekistan Airways is carried out at the places of their purchase,» the message said.

    In addition, the Uzbekistan's Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country will make a decision on the organization of charter flights for the transfer of fellow citizens from abroad.

    All airports in Uzbekistan have suspended their work, and air services was stopped from March 30.

    The final decision on the opening of airports and the resumption of air service will also be taken by the Special Commission.

    Earlier, within measures taken by the Government of Uzbekistan to support the economy and population of the country in the conditions of coronavirus pandemic, Uzbekistan Airways was exempted from property and land taxes. The social tax rate for the company has been reduced to one percent.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims