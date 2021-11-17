Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Uzbek President to pay state visit to Kazakhstan before yearend

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 November 2021, 15:13
Uzbek President to pay state visit to Kazakhstan before yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the talks the Heads of State held a substantive exchange of views on the issues of further development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the entire range of bilateral agenda.

Priority importance was attached to the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, investment cooperation, as well as implementation of joint projects in industry, machinery, transport, logistics, and agriculture and so on.

In order to give a practical impetus to the multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan the sides agreed to arrange a State visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan by the end of this year.

The two countries’ governments were instructed to ensure quality content of the upcoming the high-level negotiations to that end.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%