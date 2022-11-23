Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on 30 years of diplomatic relations

23 November 2022, 16:05

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter of congratulations from Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In the letter, the Uzbek President highlighted that during this period significant progress has been made as well as the friendship ties between the people has strengthened.

«In the past years our ties have been dynamically developing based on the principles of trust, high respect, mutual support, good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance. I’d like to emphasize that the high-level open, constructive, and active dialogue as well as the effective practical mechanisms regulating interstate and intergovernmental relations serve as the solid foundation for the strengthening of our mutually beneficial cooperation,» reads the letter.

Mirziyoyev noted that the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan taking place on November 21-23 in Kazakhstan will enhance friendly relations between the brotherly nations, sharing a common history, as well as expressed confidence that the holding of joint events will bring the multifaceted relations between the two countries to the new level.

Photo: akorda.kz