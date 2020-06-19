Go to the main site
    Uzbek President sends telegram to Elbasy, wishes health

    19 June 2020, 10:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, has received a telegram from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites elbasy.kz.

    The news of the Kazakh First President being infected with the virus has saddened the Uzbek President.

    In his telegram, President Mirziyoyev expressed his support in such a difficult time, as well as his confidence that Elbasy will beat the virus and get well.

    The Uzbek President wished Nursultan Nazarbayev health, strength, long years and new achievements, as well as stressed he looks forward to meeting Elbasy.

    As earlier reported, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was tested positive for coronavirus and has self-isolated.

    According to Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev has been under medical supervision. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation COVID-19
