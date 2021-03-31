Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Uzbek President proposes to establish Turkic Council Development Bank

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2021, 21:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev believes it is time to establish the Development Bank of the Turkic Council member states, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, the Uzbek President said it is high time to establish the Development Bank of the Turkic Council member states.

«In the epoch of development we should be ready for all challenges and use our potential jointly. Strengthening of our economic relations has always been one of the key goals [for the Turkic Council],» said President Mirziyoyev during the informal summit held via videoconference.

«It is high time for the Turkic Council to establish its own Investment Fund and the Development Bank. We are ready to start working in this direction,» he noted.

He also mentioned that it is important to develop transport and transit potential and in that respect make full use of the region’s potential.

Turkic speaking states   
