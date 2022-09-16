16 September 2022, 11:33

Uzbek President greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Congress Centre in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Centre in Samarkand, the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member nations.

Kazakh President and other SCO leaders planted trees in Central Asia’s largest tourist centre, Silk Road. Later they visited exhibition displays and an oriental bazaar in the Eternal City complex.

Besides, the Heads of State taking part in the SCO Summit held an informal meeting.

Photo: t.me/bort_01







