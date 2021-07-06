Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Uzbek President congratulates Elbasy on his birthday

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 July 2021, 14:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

The President of Uzbekistan wholeheartedly congratulated Elbasy on his birthday and wished him good health, happiness and new achievements in his activities in the interests of the people of Kazakhstan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Nursultan Nazarbayev is respected and recognized as the leader of his country and initiator of many effective reforms and global initiatives and the founder of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership.

Elbasy thanked the Uzbek President for his warm words and commended the ties of friendship and good neighborliness between the fraternal people of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
