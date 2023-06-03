Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Uzbek low-cost airline My Freighter to run flights to Kazakhstan

    3 June 2023, 13:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Uzbekistan's low-cost air company My Freighter (Centrum Air) is to operate direct regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Tashkent starting June 5, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The Uzbek air company is to run flights three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays en route Almaty-Tashkent on A-320 aircraft starting from, June 5, 2023.

    The committee noted an increased number of flights between the two countries will further promote trade and economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries, as well as will increase competition and lead to less expensive flights.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Transport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region