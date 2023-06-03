Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Uzbek low-cost airline My Freighter to run flights to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 June 2023, 13:45
Uzbek low-cost airline My Freighter to run flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Uzbekistan's low-cost air company My Freighter (Centrum Air) is to operate direct regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Tashkent starting June 5, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Uzbek air company is to run flights three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays en route Almaty-Tashkent on A-320 aircraft starting from, June 5, 2023.

The committee noted an increased number of flights between the two countries will further promote trade and economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries, as well as will increase competition and lead to less expensive flights.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%