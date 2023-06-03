Uzbek low-cost airline My Freighter to run flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Uzbekistan's low-cost air company My Freighter (Centrum Air) is to operate direct regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Tashkent starting June 5, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Uzbek air company is to run flights three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays en route Almaty-Tashkent on A-320 aircraft starting from, June 5, 2023.

The committee noted an increased number of flights between the two countries will further promote trade and economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries, as well as will increase competition and lead to less expensive flights.