UWW Bureau announces change of dates and locations for 2021 championships and qualifiers

CORSIER-SUR-VEVEY. KAZINFORM The United World Wrestling bureau held a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss several topics, including an update to the dates and locations of competitions in 2021.

Citing limited interest in a January competition, the bureau voted to move the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series tournament from mid-January to March 4-7, the UWW website reads.

To help with costs and coordination the bureau also voted to combine the Asian Championships and Olympic Qualifier to Almaty, Kazakhstan with the tournaments set to run back-to-back April 9-17. Similarly, the African & Oceania Qualifier and African Championships are scheduled to be held back-to-back in El Jadida, Morocco from April 2-11. Due to travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 the Oceania continental championships have been cancelled.

Given the large number of expected participants, the European Championships and European Olympic Qualifier will remain at separate locations with the Qualifier scheduled March 18-21 in Budapest and the Championships April 19-25 in Poland.

The World Olympic Qualifier will remain in Sofia but has been moved one week later to May 6-9. The Pan Am Championships in Rio de Janeiro and the Poland Ranking Series events will remain unchanged.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all competition dates and locations will be subject to change based on the conditions in host countries as well as their ability to meet United World Wrestling’s strict sanitary guidelines for events

Ranking Series Matteo Pellicone

March 4-7 (Rome, ITA)

*European Olympic Games Qualifier

March 18-21 (Budapest, HUN)

*African & Oceania Olympic Games Qualifier

April 2-4 (El Jadida, MAR)

African Championships

April 6-11 (El Jadida, MAR)

*Asian Olympic Games Qualifier

April 9-11 (Almaty, KAZ)

Asian Championships

April 12-17 (Almaty, KAZ)

European Championships

April 19-25 (Warsaw, POL)

*World Olympic Games Qualifier

May 6-9 (Sofia, BUL)

Pan-American Championships

May 27-30 (Rio de Janeiro, BRA)

Ranking Series Poland Open

June 8-13 (Warsaw, POL)