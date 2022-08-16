16 August 2022 12:26

Utmost attention should be paid to children’s safety at schools – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov urged to compete ongoing construction of new schools by the start of new academic year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the weekly Government meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Smailov said it is crucial to complete construction of new schools and repair of old ones as there are only two weeks left until the start of new academic year.

In his words, 81 new schools are to be unveiled in early September across Kazakhstan and 213 more are to be repaired.

However, the Premier stressed that repair works in some schools in West Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Almaty regions as well as Almaty city lag behind the schedule. These regions should take steps to complete the repairs works in time. The same, according to Smailov, goes to construction of schools.

The Kazakh Prime Minister also stressed it is essential to ensure all schools meet safety criteria and schoolchildren are safe there. Children’s safety at schools should be under special control, he noted.

Prime Minister Smailov also instructed the Government to tackle the problems of sugar price gouging, stationery prices and diesel fuel.