Ust-Kamenogorsk to open new Pulmonology Center by Oct

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 September 2020, 15:15
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Construction of a new Pulmonology Center in the Emergency Hospital building is nearing completion in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new Pulmonology Center’s commissioning is scheduled for the end of October this year. The Center is to be provided with state-of-the-art equipment bought in advance of its operation.

East Kazakhstan region has a total of 5,300 beds in its infectious diseases hospitals and COVID-19 facilities, 5 laboratories for conducting 1,000 COVID-19 tests by PCR a day in case of the second wave of the COVID-19 infection. It is also added that an additional 3 CT scans have been obtained.

It is said that the Pulmonology Center will also function as a research facility as well as offer treatment to patients with respiratory illnesses assisted by advanced medical technologies.


