Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ust-Kamenogorsk to build 50 multistorey houses

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 April 2020, 16:16
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Ust-Kamenogorsk will build 50 multistorey houses, the Instagram account of the Governor of the region reads.

Governor Daniyal Akhmetov surveyed construction progress of houses at Nurly Zhol, a new building estate in Ust Kamenogorsk. It is planned to build there 48 multistorey houses up to 400,000 sq m or 4,665 apartments.

Besides, four 12-storey houses and five 16-storey houses for 994 apartments are under construction. Construction of 13 nine-storey houses will start soon. This year it is targeted to construct 480,000 sq m of housing in the region.


