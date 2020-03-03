Ust-Kamenogorsk holds Spring charity ball

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A second Spring charity ball organized by the Community of Women's Initiatives of the NGO «NIET.WOMAN» gathered a lot of philanthropist in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

Last year, the first spring charity ball brought enormous benefits to children with special needs. The event was attended by 50 organizations, sponsors and partners. NGO «NIET.WOMAN» has collected KZT12.9 million from the ball. The proceeds have been directed to three projects including opening of the rehabilitation and development center «Wonderland» for children with various neuropsychiatric developmental disabilities, equipment for a resource room and a psychologist's office in a secondary multidisciplinary school No. 37, purchasing of a tennis table for the Center for Adaptation of Minors, purchasing new costumes for wheelchair dancers and providing assistance to 20 schoolchildren from the city of Arys.

This year it is planned to build the first module of an inclusive-sports playground on the basis of the secondary school No. 15 in Ust-Kamenogorsk, install elevators and a ramp on the territories of two community centers for children. In addition, musical instruments will be purchased for Kazakh folk instruments orchestra of the Boarding School No. 3 for visually impaired children.



