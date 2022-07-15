Go to the main site
    Ust-Kamenogorsk accounts for 25% of global titanium market - governor

    15 July 2022, 10:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The only Titanium and Magnesium Plant situated in Ust-Kamenogorsk accounts for roughly a fourth of the global titanium market, akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a press conference this week, governor Akhmetov said the Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant competes with the world’s leading titanium plants, supplying 60% of its produce to Airbus.

    Akhmetov stressed that many foreign air and other companies are vying for UKTMP supplies.

    He also noted that there are 3 beryllium and 5 tantalum producing plants in the world, one of each are based in Kazakhstan.

    Akhmetov revealed 14 projects are to be implemented in the industrial sector of East Kazakhstan region by 2025 to create export-oriented manufactures. KZT 481 billion will be channeled into the projects, including 3 projects worth KZT 62 billion this year.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Industry Kazakhstan
