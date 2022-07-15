Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Ust-Kamenogorsk accounts for 25% of global titanium market - governor

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 July 2022, 10:44
Ust-Kamenogorsk accounts for 25% of global titanium market - governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The only Titanium and Magnesium Plant situated in Ust-Kamenogorsk accounts for roughly a fourth of the global titanium market, akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a press conference this week, governor Akhmetov said the Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant competes with the world’s leading titanium plants, supplying 60% of its produce to Airbus.

Akhmetov stressed that many foreign air and other companies are vying for UKTMP supplies.

He also noted that there are 3 beryllium and 5 tantalum producing plants in the world, one of each are based in Kazakhstan.

Akhmetov revealed 14 projects are to be implemented in the industrial sector of East Kazakhstan region by 2025 to create export-oriented manufactures. KZT 481 billion will be channeled into the projects, including 3 projects worth KZT 62 billion this year.


East Kazakhstan region    Industry   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final