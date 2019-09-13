USKZBA: Continuity of policies in Kazakhstan and focus on intl coop is a positive sign for investors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Executive Director of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Association Sarah (Frese) Nickel has sent a letter of congratulation to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his State-of-the-Nation Address «Constructive Public Dialogue – the Basis of Stability and Prosperity of Kazakhstan» delivered on September 2, 2019, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Washington says.

According to Sarah (Frese) Nickel, in this address, President Tokayev reinforced his government’s commitment to maintaining the high-level of progress, growth and stability that Kazakhstan has achieved over the past almost 30 years of independence. «This continuity of policies and emphasis on international cooperation, such as the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with the United States, and development of the country’s financial sector and digital economy with the Astana International Financial Center, added to his plan to implement systematic reforms begun by the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is a positive sign for investors and businesses working with Kazakhstan,» she notes.

«Kazakhstan has focused heavily on attracting foreign investment over the past few years. President Tokayev highlighted several areas that are important for American companies investing and doing business in the country. American companies across sectors are enthusiastic about President Tokayev’s commitment to economic diversification, workforce development, and privatization.

I, along with the members of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Association, look forward to working with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, our partners in the U.S. government and the American business community to promote increased U.S. economic and commercial cooperation with Kazakhstan,» the message reads.